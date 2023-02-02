Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Shell must clean up devastating oil spills in the Niger Delta

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Oil polluted creek in the Niger Delta The post Nigeria: Shell must clean up devastating oil spills in the Niger Delta appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scammed: why the rich, famous and expert get duped more often than you think
~ Women are more likely to identify as bisexual – can research into sexual arousal tell us why?
~ Curious Kids: are some languages more difficult than others?
~ China is extending its dealings with the Taliban as it increases its superpower status
~ Plan will put everyone in England within 15 minutes of green space – but what matters is justice not distance
~ The body choosing Kenya's election commission is being overhauled – how this could strengthen democracy
~ Israel: Collective Punishment against Palestinians
~ Is terrorism returning to Pakistan?
~ We're missing opportunities to identify domestic violence perpetrators. This is what needs to change
~ This strange donkey orchid uses UV light to trick bees into thinking it has food
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter