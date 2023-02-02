Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Collective Punishment against Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli forces enter the East Jerusalem home of Khayri Alqam, who killed seven civilians in the Israeli settlement of Neve Yaakov on January 27, 2023, to seal and eventually demolish it. © 2023 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty (Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities’ actions to seal the family homes in the occupied West Bank of two Palestinians suspected of attacks against Israelis amount to collective punishment, a war crime, Human Rights Watch said today.  This punitive measure, which Israeli authorities have said they will follow by demolishing the homes, comes amid a spike…


© Human Rights Watch -
