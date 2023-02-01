Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're missing opportunities to identify domestic violence perpetrators. This is what needs to change

By Nicola Helps, Research fellow, Monash University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Share this article
Our research found missed opportunities are evident in child protection, health settings, mental health settings, drug and alcohol interventions, and in corrections.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This strange donkey orchid uses UV light to trick bees into thinking it has food
~ Major palm oil companies broke their promise on No Deforestation – recovery is needed
~ Win-win: how solar farms can double as havens for our wildlife
~ Nepal’s Social Protection System Reinforces Inequality
~ UN experts laud International Olympic Committee for considering admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes
~ Business owners see cutting carbon emissions as 'the right thing to do', despite the challenges of making change
~ Dying to be seen: Why women's risk for heart disease and stroke is still higher than men's in Canada
~ Slippery slopes: why the Auckland storm caused so many landslides – and what can be done about it
~ COVID remains a global emergency, the World Health Organization says, but we're at a transition point. What does this mean?
~ Crumb bachelors and millennial HENRYs enliven Ronnie Scott's zeitgeisty new novel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter