Dying to be seen: Why women's risk for heart disease and stroke is still higher than men's in Canada
By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Shannan M. Grant, Associate Professor, Registered Dietitian, Department of Applied Human Nutrition, Mount Saint Vincent University
Women are often under-diagnosed and under-treated for heart disease and may be unaware of their specific risk factors. Clinical and research practices need to reflect the diversity of women in Canada.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 1st 2023