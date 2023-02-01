Tolerance.ca
Crumb bachelors and millennial HENRYs enliven Ronnie Scott's zeitgeisty new novel

By Gay Lynch, Adjunct academic in Creative Writing and English, Flinders University
Ronnie Scott is an RMIT academic and co-founder of the literary journal The Lifted Brow. His debut novel, The Adversary (2020), set mainly in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick, was a wry exploration of the nuances of house sharing and online dating.

His second novel, Shirley, is also set in Melbourne’s inner-northern suburbs. Unlike the house in Abbotsford that gives the novel its title, the female narrator is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
