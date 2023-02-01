Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world’s oldest fossils or oily gunk? New research suggests these 3.5 billion-year-old rocks don’t contain signs of life

By Birger Rasmussen, Adjunct Professor, The University of Western Australia
Janet Muhling, Adjunct Research Fellow, Earth Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Ancient rocks from Western Australia may not contain the world’s oldest fossils – but they do preserve organic compounds that may have formed the raw materials for the first living cells.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kath O'Connor was writing a novel about her grandmother's ovarian cancer when she was diagnosed, too. She died before it was published
~ The pleasure and pain of cinephilia: what happened when I watched Groundhog Day every day for a year
~ 8 everyday foods you might not realise are ultra processed – and how to spot them
~ Tyre Nichols' death underscores the troubled history of specialized police units
~ What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
~ New regulations on migrant farm workers should tackle employer/employee power imbalances
~ 5 expert tips to protect yourself from online misinformation
~ Why the Fed raised interest rates by the smallest amount since it began its epic inflation fight
~ Why I believe the truth to be like an onion
~ The true relationship between screens, books and nearsightedness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter