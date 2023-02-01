The world’s oldest fossils or oily gunk? New research suggests these 3.5 billion-year-old rocks don’t contain signs of life
By Birger Rasmussen, Adjunct Professor, The University of Western Australia
Janet Muhling, Adjunct Research Fellow, Earth Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Ancient rocks from Western Australia may not contain the world’s oldest fossils – but they do preserve organic compounds that may have formed the raw materials for the first living cells.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 1st 2023