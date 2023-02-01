8 everyday foods you might not realise are ultra processed – and how to spot them
By Sarah Dickie, PhD Candidate in Public Health Nutrition, Deakin University
Julie Woods, Honorary Associate Professor of Public Health Nutrition, Deakin University
Mark Lawrence, Professor of Public Health Nutrition, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Priscila Machado, Research Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
‘Ultra-processed’ is not just another term for junk food. It has been shown to be bad for the body and the planet – and it can be tricky to identify.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 1st 2023