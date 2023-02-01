Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New regulations on migrant farm workers should tackle employer/employee power imbalances

By Stephanie Mayell, Doctoral Candidate, Medical Anthropology, University of Toronto
C. Susana Caxaj, Assistant Professor, Nursing, Western University
Janet McLaughlin, Associate Professor of Health Studies, Research Associate, International Migration Research Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University
Share this article
Amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations fail to address the power imbalances at the heart of the temporary foreign worker program.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kath O'Connor was writing a novel about her grandmother's ovarian cancer when she was diagnosed, too. She died before it was published
~ The world’s oldest fossils or oily gunk? New research suggests these 3.5 billion-year-old rocks don’t contain signs of life
~ The pleasure and pain of cinephilia: what happened when I watched Groundhog Day every day for a year
~ 8 everyday foods you might not realise are ultra processed – and how to spot them
~ Tyre Nichols' death underscores the troubled history of specialized police units
~ What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
~ 5 expert tips to protect yourself from online misinformation
~ Why the Fed raised interest rates by the smallest amount since it began its epic inflation fight
~ Why I believe the truth to be like an onion
~ The true relationship between screens, books and nearsightedness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter