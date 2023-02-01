New regulations on migrant farm workers should tackle employer/employee power imbalances
By Stephanie Mayell, Doctoral Candidate, Medical Anthropology, University of Toronto
C. Susana Caxaj, Assistant Professor, Nursing, Western University
Janet McLaughlin, Associate Professor of Health Studies, Research Associate, International Migration Research Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University
Amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations fail to address the power imbalances at the heart of the temporary foreign worker program.
- Wednesday, February 1st 2023