Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The true relationship between screens, books and nearsightedness

By Conchi Lillo, Profesora titular de la Facultad de Biología, investigadora de patologías visuales, Universidad de Salamanca
Share this article
Evidence suggests that neither books nor electronic devices are directly to blame for the increase in myopia worldwide. Rather, they enhance this phenomenon by keeping children out of the sunlight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why I believe the truth to be like an onion
~ We curated a podcast playlist for you: Revisit these conversations for Black History Month
~ Arfid: genetics a major factor in this little-known eating disorder – new research
~ Ukraine war: casualty counts from either side can be potent weapons and shouldn't always be believed
~ The Met police force is too big to govern – here's how it should be broken up
~ Education for Human Rights: Shaping Minds, Changing Lives
~ City planners are questioning the point of parking garages
~ Lung cancer rates have decreased for the Marlboro Man, but have risen steeply for nonsmokers and young women – an oncologist explains why
~ As charges loom over Trump, prosecutors come under fire – a criminal justice expert explains what's at stake
~ A Black history primer on African Americans' fight for equality – 5 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter