Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education for Human Rights: Shaping Minds, Changing Lives

By Amnesty International
During the 2021’s Write for Rights Campaign thousands of concerned people took action in support of Temirlan Ensebek, a 25-year-old blogger from Almaty, Kazakhstan. In classrooms and groups all over the world, young and old people learned about his story and wrote letters in his defence. Why? Because he was unjustly prosecuted by his government […] The post Education for Human Rights: Shaping Minds, Changing Lives appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
