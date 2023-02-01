Planting more trees could reduce premature deaths in European cities by a third – new research
By Meelan Thondoo, Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, Research Professor ISGlobal Barcelona and Professorial Fellow, ACU Melbourne, Australian Catholic University
Tamara Iungman, PhD researcher, Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)
In 2015, 6,700 premature deaths were caused by urban heat – this can be reduced by a third by planting more trees.
- Wednesday, February 1st 2023