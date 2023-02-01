Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Finland: New gender recognition law ‘a major step towards protecting trans rights’

By Amnesty International
The passing of legislation in Finland that abolishes the harmful requirements for trans people to endure invasive medical and psychiatric procedures before they can have their gender recognized is a major victory for equality, Amnesty International said today. The new law – passed by 113 votes to 69 – removes the requirement for trans people […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
