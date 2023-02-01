Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Cancels Plans to Update Definition of Rape

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Union members at an International Women’s Day event in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2018. © 2018 Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images Last week South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announced plans to revise its legal definition of rape to include nonconsensual sex. But within hours, South Korea’s Justice Department rejected the plan. Consent should be at the heart of any legal definition of rape. Article 297 of South Korea’s penal code defines rape as intercourse by means of “violence or intimidation.” Korean legal scholars and lawyers have noted that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finland: New gender recognition law ‘a major step towards protecting trans rights’
~ Seychelles is becoming overwhelmed by marine plastic – we now know where it comes from
~ Angelique Kidjo: the diva from Benin could win a record sixth Grammy Award
~ The rise of corporate landlords: how they are swallowing city centres like Manchester one block of flats at a time
~ Sugary drinks tax may be reducing obesity in girls but not boys – an expert explains what we know
~ From Frank Lloyd Wright to Edwin Lutyens, why do unbuilt buildings continue to fascinate us?
~ Seti: alien hunters get a boost as AI helps identify promising signals from space
~ South Africa and Russia: President Cyril Ramaphosa's foreign policy explained
~ George Magoha was a force for better education in Kenya. But he had his flaws
~ People with light skin are at higher risk of skin cancer. How to reduce sun exposure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter