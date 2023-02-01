Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the US anti-vaccine disinformation on COVID-19 is appropriated in China

By Oiwan Lam
Without verifying the content, China propagandists and spokespeople cited American far-right disinformation spreader Project Veritas, and urged the US to investigate Pfizer's role in engineering the COVID-19 virus.


© Global Voices -
