Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is finally getting a last-chance view of a green comet not seen for 50,000 years

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
Skies in the Northern Hemisphere have been graced by a rare, green comet. Now, it’s our turn to look for it in Australia – but the view will be dimming rapidly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hybrid future? Interbreeding can make heat-averse species more resilient to climate change
~ Pope prepares for South Sudan peace mission – but many people there aren't ready to forgive
~ I've spent years studying happiness – here's what actually makes for a happier life
~ Sixteen-pound baby born in Brazil: here's what increases the risk of giving birth to a giant baby
~ Shin splints: an expert explains how to avoid them
~ Seychelles is becoming overwhelmed by marine plastic -- we now know where it comes from
~ Italy Reups Funding to Force Migrants Back to Libya
~ Israel/OPT: Palestinian lives in peril as Israel reinforces apartheid
~ Why the violence between Israel and the Palestinians may be entering a devastating new phase
~ I study how radiation interacts with the environment – and the capsule lost in WA is a whole new ballgame
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter