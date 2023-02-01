Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sixteen-pound baby born in Brazil: here's what increases the risk of giving birth to a giant baby

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
A mother in Brazil recently gave birth to a two-foot-tall baby weighing 16lb (7.3kg). Angerson Santos was born via caesarean section at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State.

Angerson eclipsed the heaviest baby girl on record, who was 15lb (6.8kg) when she was born in 2016, but neither come close to the heaviest baby on record, who tipped the scales…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
