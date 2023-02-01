Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shin splints: an expert explains how to avoid them

By Nathan Liddle, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Teesside University
So you’re out for a leisurely jog and everything is going great – until you start to feel pain. That distinctive, shooting pain, up your shin. Even when you stop running, every time you put weight on your foot soreness shoots up your lower leg. There’s little doubt: you’ve got shin splints.

Shin splints is the term commonly used to describe what’s actually known as medial tibial stress syndrome. The injury is characterised by a diffuse pain along the inside of the shin bone (tibia) that’s aggravated by activity.

It’s thought that between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
