Human Rights Observatory

Italy Reups Funding to Force Migrants Back to Libya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants who were intercepted by Libyan authorities on a boat off the coast are held ahead of their transfer to a detention centre in Surman, Libya on May 12, 2022. © 2022 Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images In its obsession to keep migrants and asylum seekers away from its shores, Italy is paying for tens of thousands of people to be intercepted and returned to Libya, where they face abuses that the UN describes as possible crimes against humanity. Italy’s Memorandum of Understanding on Migration with Libya will be automatically renewed on February 2 for three years,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
