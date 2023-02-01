Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanising capitalism: Jim Chalmers designs a new version of an old Labor project

By Carol Johnson, Emerita Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Adelaide
Share this article
The treasurer has outlined a blueprint for an economy that will solve problems while still looking after the people at its centre. And despite the detractors, there is much to be said for it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy Reups Funding to Force Migrants Back to Libya
~ Israel/OPT: Palestinian lives in peril as Israel reinforces apartheid
~ Big money was spent on the 2022 election – but the party with the deepest pockets didn't win
~ Climate change is transforming Australia’s cultural life – so why isn’t it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?
~ Macular diseases cause blindness and treatment costs millions. Here is how to look after yours
~ Marketers are targeting teens with cheap and addictive vapes: 9 ways to stem rising rates of youth vaping
~ Uzbekistan: 16-Year Sentence in Autonomous Region Protests
~ ‘Cruel’ Death in Australia Shows Need for Bail Reform
~ Deny legitimacy of Myanmar’s military junta, UN expert urges
~ New film Under the Hanging Tree examines how Namibia's genocide lives on today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter