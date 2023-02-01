Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Palestinian lives in peril as Israel reinforces apartheid

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Israeli authorities must dismantle the system of apartheid which is causing so much suffering and bloodshed, Amnesty International said today. Since the organization launched a major campaign against apartheid one year ago, Israeli forces have killed almost 220 Palestinians*, including 35 in January 2023 alone. Unlawful killings help maintain Israel’s apartheid system and constitute crimes […] The post Israel/OPT: Palestinian lives in peril as Israel reinforces apartheid       appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Big money was spent on the 2022 election – but the party with the deepest pockets didn't win
~ Climate change is transforming Australia’s cultural life – so why isn’t it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?
~ Macular diseases cause blindness and treatment costs millions. Here is how to look after yours
~ Humanising capitalism: Jim Chalmers designs a new version of an old Labor project
~ Marketers are targeting teens with cheap and addictive vapes: 9 ways to stem rising rates of youth vaping
~ Uzbekistan: 16-Year Sentence in Autonomous Region Protests
~ ‘Cruel’ Death in Australia Shows Need for Bail Reform
~ Deny legitimacy of Myanmar’s military junta, UN expert urges
~ New film Under the Hanging Tree examines how Namibia's genocide lives on today
~ The 'blue wall' of silence allows bullying, sexual abuse and violence to infect police forces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter