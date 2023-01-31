Tolerance.ca
Marketers are targeting teens with cheap and addictive vapes: 9 ways to stem rising rates of youth vaping

By Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Vaping products are ubiquitous in New Zealand, sold through a growing number of stores. To reduce youth vaping rates, they need to be harder to access, less appealing and less addictive.The Conversation


