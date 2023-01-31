Tolerance.ca
Uzbekistan: 16-Year Sentence in Autonomous Region Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lolagul Kallykhanova, one of 22 defendants on trial in connection with July protests in Karakalpakstan, stands at the sentencing hearing at court in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on January 31, 2023. © 2023 Galym Ageleuov (Berlin, January 31, 2023) – An Uzbekistan court on January 31, 2023, convicted all 22 defendants in a trial over July 2022 protests in the Karakalpakstan autonomous region, Human Rights Watch said today. The key defendant, Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a court in Bukhara. Fifteen others were sentenced to between 3 and 8 ½…


© Human Rights Watch -
