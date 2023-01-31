Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Cruel’ Death in Australia Shows Need for Bail Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Donna Nelson, the mother of Veronica Marie Nelson, speaks to the media outside the Coroners Court on January 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.  © 2023 Tamati Smith/Getty Images On Monday, a coroner in the Australian state of Victoria issued their report on the death of a 37-year-old First Nations woman, Veronica Nelson. The report found that current bail laws are “discriminatory” and the failure of prison health services contributed to Nelson’s “preventable” death in custody. The coroner recommended urgent bail reform and referred the private prison healthcare provider…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
