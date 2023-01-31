Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New film Under the Hanging Tree examines how Namibia's genocide lives on today

By Sarala Krishnamurthy, Professor of Literature and Applied Linguistics, Namibia University of Science and Technology
Under the Hanging Tree is a new film written, directed and produced by Perivi Katjavivi, a young, up-and-coming Namibian filmmaker.

Despite two decades of gradual growth in the fledgling Namibian film industry, only about 20 features have been produced by the southern African country so far. Katjavivi’s efforts at writing, directing and producing are to be lauded. Under the Hangman’s Tree is his third feature and it premieredThe Conversation


