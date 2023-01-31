Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guide to the classics: Confessions of an English Opium Eater by Thomas De Quincey – a dense, strange journey through addiction

By Jamie Q Roberts, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Sydney
Share this article
Published in 1821, Thomas De Quincey’s book created the archetype of the drug addict as cultural figure. Part story, part memoir, part essay, it mines the highs and lows of addiction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deny legitimacy of Myanmar’s military junta, UN expert urges
~ New film Under the Hanging Tree examines how Namibia's genocide lives on today
~ The 'blue wall' of silence allows bullying, sexual abuse and violence to infect police forces
~ Accra is congested, but relocating Ghana’s capital is not the only option
~ Back-to-school blues are normal, so how can you tell if it's something more serious?
~ Our future could be full of undying, self-repairing robots. Here's how
~ Australia's cotton farmers can help prevent exploitation in the global garment industry
~ The nightmarish underside of the dream factory: how Babylon captures Hollywood in the 1920s
~ Paramedics could sound early warnings of child abuse or neglect – but they need support and more training
~ George Santos: A democracy can't easily penalize lies by politicians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter