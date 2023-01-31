Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paramedics could sound early warnings of child abuse or neglect – but they need support and more training

By Simon Sawyer, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Alex Cahill, Research Officer, Australian Catholic University
Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
Navindhra Naidoo, Program Director: Paramedicine, Western Sydney University
Stephen Bartlett, Senior Lecturer, paramedic science, Queensland University of Technology
With more than half a million notifications of suspected child maltreatment each year in Australia, we need to explore the better use of our health-care workforces to prevent maltreatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
