Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC/South Sudan: Pope Francis should call on leaders to address impunity.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Pope Francis will begin a 6-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan today, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “During his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, Pope Francis should publicly call on the countries’ […] The post DRC/South Sudan: Pope Francis should call on leaders to address impunity. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tax returns: scams are rising rapidly – how to spot a fake phone call and avoid falling victim
~ Women's football: more needs to be done to ensure diversity from the grassroots
~ Six parts of your car that gather data on you
~ Long COVID: a range of diets are said to help manage symptoms – here's what the evidence tells us
~ Levelling up: how UK freeports risk harbouring international crime
~ Hipkins revives Labour’s fortunes – but the election will be about more than ‘bread and butter issues’
~ Myanmar: Canada and UK measures to prevent aviation fuel for the military an important step towards tackling war crimes
~ Mali: Independent rights experts call for probe into Wagner Group’s alleged crimes
~ Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story overturns stereotypes about victims of intimate partner abuse
~ The artist formerly known as Camille – Prince's lost album 'comes out'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter