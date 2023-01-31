Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's football: more needs to be done to ensure diversity from the grassroots

By Lisa Zaidell, Lecturer, London South Bank University
Katya N Mileva, Professor in Human Neurophysiology, London South Bank University
Share this article
The rise of women in English football was epitomised for many when England’s Lionesses lifted the UEFA trophy in front of a record crowd at Wembley stadium. And just like 1966, this historic moment will no doubt be fondly remembered for many years to come.

But the road to women winning in football in England has been long and winding. And the development of the women’s game has been, and still is, burdened by a number of issues. Limited financial backing and lack of media support, along with lower numbers of women participating in sport…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tax returns: scams are rising rapidly – how to spot a fake phone call and avoid falling victim
~ Six parts of your car that gather data on you
~ Long COVID: a range of diets are said to help manage symptoms – here's what the evidence tells us
~ Levelling up: how UK freeports risk harbouring international crime
~ Hipkins revives Labour’s fortunes – but the election will be about more than ‘bread and butter issues’
~ Myanmar: Canada and UK measures to prevent aviation fuel for the military an important step towards tackling war crimes
~ Mali: Independent rights experts call for probe into Wagner Group’s alleged crimes
~ Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story overturns stereotypes about victims of intimate partner abuse
~ The artist formerly known as Camille – Prince's lost album 'comes out'
~ Myanmar: two years after the military seized power the country is mired in a bloody civil war – but there are grounds for optimism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter