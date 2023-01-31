Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hipkins revives Labour’s fortunes – but the election will be about more than ‘bread and butter issues’

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Share this article
The cost of living is important. But there are even bigger problems rumbling beneath the surface of New Zealand politics that the MMP electoral system may be ill-suited to deal with.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tax returns: scams are rising rapidly – how to spot a fake phone call and avoid falling victim
~ Women's football: more needs to be done to ensure diversity from the grassroots
~ Six parts of your car that gather data on you
~ Long COVID: a range of diets are said to help manage symptoms – here's what the evidence tells us
~ Levelling up: how UK freeports risk harbouring international crime
~ Myanmar: Canada and UK measures to prevent aviation fuel for the military an important step towards tackling war crimes
~ Mali: Independent rights experts call for probe into Wagner Group’s alleged crimes
~ Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story overturns stereotypes about victims of intimate partner abuse
~ The artist formerly known as Camille – Prince's lost album 'comes out'
~ Myanmar: two years after the military seized power the country is mired in a bloody civil war – but there are grounds for optimism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter