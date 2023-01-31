Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Canada and UK measures to prevent aviation fuel for the military an important step towards tackling war crimes

By Amnesty International
Responding to measures announced by the British and Canadian governments to prevent aviation fuel reaching the Myanmar military, Amnesty International’s Business and Human Rights Researcher Montse Ferrer said: “Moves to stop the supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar’s military, announced today by the Canadian and British governments, are an important step towards ending companies’ contribution to […] The post Myanmar: Canada and UK measures to prevent aviation fuel for the military an important step towards tackling war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
