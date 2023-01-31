Myanmar: two years after the military seized power the country is mired in a bloody civil war – but there are grounds for optimism
By Oliver Springate-Baginski, Associate Professor of Environment & Development, University of East Anglia
Win Myo Thu, Visiting Fellow, Christ Church College, University of Oxford
Two years on from the latest military coup that deposed Myanmar’s democratically elected government, what began as a wave of national protest against the army’s power grab has descended into outright civil war.
Myanmar’s military have gone beyond repression or terrorising ethnic minority groups – it is making war on society as a whole. There is little prospect of the violence ending, let alone the prosecution of the perpetrators for…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 31, 2023