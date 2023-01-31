Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured

By Mark Shepard, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Share this article
Evidence from Massachusetts suggests that a multistep process discourages enrollment. The findings could help policymakers stave off a sharp decline in coverage when COVID-19 policies change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Independent rights experts call for probe into Wagner Group’s alleged crimes
~ Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story overturns stereotypes about victims of intimate partner abuse
~ The artist formerly known as Camille – Prince's lost album 'comes out'
~ Myanmar: two years after the military seized power the country is mired in a bloody civil war – but there are grounds for optimism
~ Mini creatures with mighty voices know their audience and focus on a single frequency
~ Microbes in your food can help or hinder your body's defenses against cancer – how diet influences the conflict between cell 'cooperators' and 'cheaters'
~ Black college students who turn to their faith think less about suicide
~ Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline
~ US Congress Helps Boost Justice in Ukraine
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria: whose job is it to clean up the mess?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter