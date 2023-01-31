Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black college students who turn to their faith think less about suicide

By Janelle R. Goodwill, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, University of Chicago
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Black college students who resorted to self-blame when faced with stress were also more likely to experience suicidal thoughts within the past year. This is in comparison to those who were less likely to resort to self-blame.

But those who turned to their faith to cope with stress were less likely to think about taking their own lives.

These are just two of the key findings…The Conversation


