Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Helps Boost Justice in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images Following a visit to the United States by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US Congress passed an omnibus appropriations package on December 23 that included several legislative fixes that could make it easier for the US to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) – at least on Ukraine. The US, which is not an ICC member, objects to the court’s jurisdiction over American citizens and nationals from other non-member countries, even…


© Human Rights Watch -
