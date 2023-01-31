Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic pollution in Nigeria: whose job is it to clean up the mess?

By Kehinde Allen-Taylor, Researcher, Technical University Braunschweig
Share this article
Plastic pollution can be checked in Nigeria if the government insists that companies integrate corporate social responsibility into their processes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's dysfunctional universities: the consequences of corrupt decisions
~ UK slides in corruption perception index after series of political scandals
~ Iceland’s abusive use of solitary confinement must end immediately
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a guide to the life and work of the 'father of African cinema'
~ 'Blue marble': how half a century of climate change has altered the face of the Earth
~ X-57: Nasa’s electric plane is preparing to fly – here’s how it advances emissions–free aviation
~ Ukraine war: attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines
~ The sharing economy can expose you to liability risks – here's how to protect yourself
~ We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer
~ Egypt: IMF Bailout Highlights Risks of Austerity, Corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter