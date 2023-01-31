Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iceland’s abusive use of solitary confinement must end immediately

By Amnesty International
Iceland is vastly overusing solitary confinement in pre-trial detention, violating the prohibition of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, with grave consequences for the accused and for their right to a fair trial, said Amnesty International in a new report out today. Amnesty International is calling on the government of Iceland, […]


© Amnesty International -
