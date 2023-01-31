Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ousmane Sembène at 100: a guide to the life and work of the 'father of African cinema'

By Imruh Bakari, Senior Fellow in Department of School of Media and Film, University of Winchester
Share this article
The impact of filmmaker Ousmane Sembène’s work should not be understated. His films, made in the neorealist style, were concerned with working-class people and tended to use non-professional actors. This allowed him to represent African life on its own terms, focusing on African characters as distinct, thinking and speaking individuals beyond predictable stereotypes. He was also the first to make a film in an African language. For this, he is considered the “father of African cinema”.

Famously stating “


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Blue marble': how half a century of climate change has altered the face of the Earth
~ X-57: Nasa’s electric plane is preparing to fly – here’s how it advances emissions–free aviation
~ Ukraine war: attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines
~ The sharing economy can expose you to liability risks – here's how to protect yourself
~ We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer
~ Egypt: IMF Bailout Highlights Risks of Austerity, Corruption
~ The Epitome of Impunity in Central African Republic
~ After a decade of decline, Australia is back on the rise in a global anti-corruption ranking
~ Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians
~ UK: Court to Rule on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter