Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

X-57: Nasa’s electric plane is preparing to fly – here’s how it advances emissions–free aviation

By Hugh Hunt, Professor of Engineering Dynamics and Vibration, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The experimental airplane X-57, developed by Nasa, is due to fly for the first time this year. It has an impressive 14 propellers along its wings and is powered entirely by electricity. This sounds great considering we have to get off fossil fuels yet our demand for aviation is growing. But how much closer will Nasa’s plane bring us to this goal?

Finding an alternative to aviation fuels such as kerosene will be key if we want to continue flying. The X-57 uses lithium…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a guide to the life and work of the 'father of African cinema'
~ 'Blue marble': how half a century of climate change has altered the face of the Earth
~ Ukraine war: attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines
~ The sharing economy can expose you to liability risks – here's how to protect yourself
~ We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer
~ Egypt: IMF Bailout Highlights Risks of Austerity, Corruption
~ The Epitome of Impunity in Central African Republic
~ After a decade of decline, Australia is back on the rise in a global anti-corruption ranking
~ Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians
~ UK: Court to Rule on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter