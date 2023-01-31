Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Anna Kvit, Visiting Research Fellow, UCL
Share this article
Thousands of women have voluntarily joined Ukraine’s armed forces since 2014, when Russia’s occupation of Crimea and territories in eastern Ukraine began. Over the past nine years, the number of women serving in the Ukrainian military has more than doubled, with another wave of women joining after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Women have served in Ukraine’s armed forces since the country declared its independence from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a guide to the life and work of the 'father of African cinema'
~ 'Blue marble': how half a century of climate change has altered the face of the Earth
~ X-57: Nasa’s electric plane is preparing to fly – here’s how it advances emissions–free aviation
~ The sharing economy can expose you to liability risks – here's how to protect yourself
~ We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer
~ Egypt: IMF Bailout Highlights Risks of Austerity, Corruption
~ The Epitome of Impunity in Central African Republic
~ After a decade of decline, Australia is back on the rise in a global anti-corruption ranking
~ Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians
~ UK: Court to Rule on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter