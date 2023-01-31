Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer

By John Finnigan, Leader, Complex Systems Science, CSIRO
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Steven J Lade, Resilience researcher at Australian National University, Stockholm University
Mountaineer and scientist Will Steffen said climbing was similar to science: “That’s the buzz you get in science when you solve a big problem and suddenly see how it all fits together”The Conversation


