Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Epitome of Impunity in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Hassan Bouba addresses residents of Ngakobo while on a ministerial trip in the Ouaka province in Central African Republic, January 23, 2023. © 2023 Government of the Central African Republic Last week, Hassan Bouba, the minister of livestock and animal health in the Central African Republic, gave a press conference while on a ministerial trip. He was in Ngakobo, a town in the Ouaka province. He spoke of increased violence by armed groups in the region, saying it was “unacceptable” and calling for “justice.” But he of all people should be facing justice. Bouba helped…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: IMF Bailout Highlights Risks of Austerity, Corruption
~ After a decade of decline, Australia is back on the rise in a global anti-corruption ranking
~ Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians
~ UK: Court to Rule on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
~ Public self-immolation puts the spotlight on mental health issues in Nepal
~ Myanmar: 2 Years Since Coup, Worsening Repression
~ Major publishers are banning ChatGPT from being listed as an academic author. What’s the big deal?
~ Pay, safety and welfare: how the new Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces can strengthen the arts sector
~ Jetlag hits differently depending on your travel direction. Here are 6 tips to help you get over it
~ First Nations people often take on the 'cultural load' in their workplaces. Employers need to ease this burden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter