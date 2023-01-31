Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remnants of KPFM-1S-SK cassettes manufactured in 1988 that Human Rights Watch researchers found in Izium in October 2022. These cassettes are used for the delivery of PFM mines by the 9M27K3 Uragan mine-laying rocket. The cassette opens in flight using a small explosive charge to separate it from the rocket motor section of the weapon and scatters 312 PFM mines into an area.  © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Kyiv, January 31, 2023) – Ukraine should investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
