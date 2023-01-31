Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Court to Rule on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People inspect a damaged building at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike on Sanaa, Yemen. © 2022 Hani Al-Ansi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut,) – The United Kingdom’s High Court of Justice is scheduled to hear a challenge to the UK government’s renewed arms sales to Saudi Arabia this afternoon, Human Rights Watch said today. The UK government should immediately stop granting licenses for the export of arms to countries like Saudi Arabia that have a record of serious violations of international humanitarian law. On July 7, 2020, the UK government announced that…


© Human Rights Watch -
