First Nations people often take on the 'cultural load' in their workplaces. Employers need to ease this burden
By Nina Sivertsen, Senior Lecturer (Nursing), Flinders University
Courtney Ryder, Discipline Lead Injury Studies, Flinders University
Tahlia Johnson, Cultural Navigator and Community Researcher, Flinders University
Cultural load is the invisible workload Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people take on in addition to their regular work. It’s often not formally recognised or remunerated.
- Monday, January 30, 2023