Enough with the koala cakes – the government’s annual Threatened Species Bake Off seriously neglects fish, plants and other lesser-loved species
By Eliza Middleton, Biodiversity Management Officer, University of Sydney
Caitlyn Forster, Associate Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Dieter Hochuli, Professor, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Our research looked at data from the government’s annual baking competition. Upon close analysis, we find a dangerous lack of diversity and biases towards cute, cuddly mammals.
- Monday, January 30, 2023