Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enough with the koala cakes – the government’s annual Threatened Species Bake Off seriously neglects fish, plants and other lesser-loved species

By Eliza Middleton, Biodiversity Management Officer, University of Sydney
Caitlyn Forster, Associate Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Dieter Hochuli, Professor, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Our research looked at data from the government’s annual baking competition. Upon close analysis, we find a dangerous lack of diversity and biases towards cute, cuddly mammals.The Conversation


