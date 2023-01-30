Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria has implemented all 227 recommendations from its royal commission into family violence. So was it a success?

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Rebecca Buys, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Monash University
In 2016, the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence released its findings following an exhaustive 13-month inquiry. In it were 227 recommendations to completely transform the state’s family violence services.

The royal commission involved more than 1,000 written submissions, 44 group sessions attended by some 850 people, and 25 days of public hearings.

It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
