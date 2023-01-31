Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public self-immolation puts the spotlight on mental health issues in Nepal

By Benju Lwagun
A Nepali entrepreneur set himself on fire in front of the federal parliament building to bring attention to the challenges in Nepal's private sector and the state's mental health crisis.


© Global Voices -
