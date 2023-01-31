Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: 2 Years Since Coup, Worsening Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold a banner reading “We will never be frightened,” in Yangon, Myanmar, in response to the junta’s execution of four political prisoners on July 25, 2022. © 2022 STR/NurPhoto via AP (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s junta, in the two years since the military coup, has expanded its use of deadly force and repressive measures to squelch all dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Foreign governments should coordinate increased pressure on the junta to establish fundamental freedoms and democratic civilian rule. On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military detained the country’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
