Human Rights Observatory

AI is helping us search for intelligent alien life – and we’ve found 8 strange new signals

By Danny C Price, Senior research fellow, Curtin University
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors.

All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it took was an ever-so-slight increase in ocean oxygen levels above a certain threshold.

We may now be in the midst of a Cambrian Explosion for artificial intelligence (AI). In the past few years, a burst of incredibly capable AI programs like Midjourney,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
