Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is already putting the heat on insurance companies – Auckland's floods could be a turning point

By Michael Naylor, Senior Lecturer, Massey University
Share this article
Record-breaking floods in Auckland could see insurance costs in parts of the city rise significantly – some areas may even become uninsurable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI is helping us search for intelligent alien life – and we’ve found 8 strange new signals
~ Publicly owned land should be used for affordable housing, not sold to private developers
~ Labor's proposed family law overhaul makes some important changes, but omits others
~ Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says
~ What the Free Alberta Strategy gets wrong about Canada's banking system
~ The hype is out of this world, but mining in space won't save the Earth
~ How culling Australia's feral water buffalo could help tackle climate change
~ AI is helping us search for intelligent alien life – and we’ve already found 8 strange new signals
~ Here's who decides cause of death, how death certificates work – and whether a person died with or of COVID
~ Unlike with academics and reporters, you can't check when ChatGPT's telling the truth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter